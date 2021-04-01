Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for American Campus Communities in a report released on Sunday, March 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.65, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $46.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at $137,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

