Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $494.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

BOK Financial stock opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $98.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,258,000 after buying an additional 58,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $21,933,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

