Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Devon Energy stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,241,000 after buying an additional 1,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

