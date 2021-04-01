Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Heritage Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HFWA. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of HFWA opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.30 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $98,719.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 120,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 136,816 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 279,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

