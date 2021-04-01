Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Reduced by DA Davidson

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Investar in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ISTR. Piper Sandler upgraded Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Investar has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Investar by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investar by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Investar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Investar by 442.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Investar by 1.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 15.47%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

