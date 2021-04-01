Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

NCBS opened at $83.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.08. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $86.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $75,400.00. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

