Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will post earnings per share of ($1.97) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.93). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $62.76.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $445,602,000 after acquiring an additional 148,731 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,778 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $249,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

