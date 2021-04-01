Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Increased by Analyst

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STL. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

STL stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

