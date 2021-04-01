Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Increased by KeyCorp

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

TXN stock opened at $188.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.01. The stock has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $96.07 and a fifty-two week high of $190.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.