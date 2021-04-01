Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Increased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.25. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its position in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

