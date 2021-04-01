Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for FuelCell Energy, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at $248,745.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,062.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 114,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 110.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 202,679 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 156.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 840,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

