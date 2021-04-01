Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Increased by Analyst

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Great Western Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GWB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NYSE GWB opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $18,929,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $8,631,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,736,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

