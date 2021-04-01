Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Boosted by Piper Sandler

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

OCFC has been the topic of several other reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5,844.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 1,238,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,764,000 after buying an additional 501,517 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 742,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after buying an additional 108,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,346,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

