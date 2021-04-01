Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Danimer Scientific in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE DNMR opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,897,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,501,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,644,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

