Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) Short Interest Up 97.3% in March

Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 752,000 shares, a growth of 97.3% from the February 28th total of 381,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Qell Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,558,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,896,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,458,000.

QELL opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.44. Qell Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

