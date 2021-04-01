Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Lifted to Market Perform at Raymond James

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Questor Technology stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. Questor Technology has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

