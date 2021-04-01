Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $13.60

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $14.34. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 4,421 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.