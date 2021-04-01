R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,642 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,040,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 126,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 667,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 532.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 902,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 759,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $918,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRD opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $289.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

