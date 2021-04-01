RA International Group (LON:RAI) Price Target Cut to GBX 75

RA International Group (LON:RAI) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.45% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of RA International Group stock opened at GBX 44 ($0.57) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.97. RA International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 72.50 ($0.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £74.67 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

RA International Group Company Profile

RA International Group PLC provides site services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and the Middle East. The company constructs paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems ; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as offers road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering.

