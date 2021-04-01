Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.25% of Radius Health worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDUS. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Radius Health by 14,714.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Radius Health by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Get Radius Health alerts:

RDUS stock opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $978.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.18. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.