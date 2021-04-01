RAMP (RAMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $175.45 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RAMP has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $175.45 million and approximately $38.41 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00064788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $217.11 or 0.00368853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.67 or 0.00801313 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00088716 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00047740 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00029562 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,981,464 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

