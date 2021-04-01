Raymond James Analysts Give Rio2 (CVE:RIO) a C$1.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on Rio2 (CVE:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Rio2’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of CVE:RIO opened at C$0.74 on Monday. Rio2 has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 18.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of C$140.73 million and a P/E ratio of -12.76.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile, as well as has five gold prospects in the north of Chile. The company was formerly known as Prospector Resources Corp.

