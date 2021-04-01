Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 235.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,404 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.96%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

