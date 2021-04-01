Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 795.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GDO opened at $17.61 on Thursday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

