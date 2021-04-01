Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $56.10 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In related news, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

