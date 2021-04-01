Raymond James Raises MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $33.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.85 million, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.03 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 14,347 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

