Raymond James Raises OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $48.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ONEW. Truist lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $39.96 on Monday. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $598.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.88.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $214.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. Analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $1,046,831.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.