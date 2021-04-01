Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NEO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NEO opened at C$20.12 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$5.55 and a twelve month high of C$21.61.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

