Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $67,680.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $67,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $120.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reading International by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 336,184 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

