Real Estate Investors plc (RLE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on April 30th

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Real Estate Investors’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RLE stock opened at GBX 33.13 ($0.43) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.57. Real Estate Investors has a 52 week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 45 ($0.59). The company has a market cap of £59.43 million and a PE ratio of -33.50.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.