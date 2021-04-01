Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives $11.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Compass Point raised their price target on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Shares of RLGY stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. Realogy has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Realogy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,254.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the third quarter valued at about $98,000.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

