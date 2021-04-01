Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430.41 Million

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will post sales of $430.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $417.72 million and the highest is $435.20 million. Realty Income posted sales of $414.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,583. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Realty Income by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,570 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Realty Income by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.