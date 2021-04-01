Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will post sales of $430.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $417.72 million and the highest is $435.20 million. Realty Income posted sales of $414.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,583. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Realty Income by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,570 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Realty Income by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

