Reby Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of Reby Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 201,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 326,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $39,807,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.83.

AAPL stock opened at $122.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

