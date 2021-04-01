Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP):

3/22/2021 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Harpoon Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/11/2021 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Harpoon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $20.24. 154,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,086. The company has a market capitalization of $656.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. Analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $425,363.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,105,550 shares of company stock worth $22,244,936 over the last 90 days. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $8,773,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

