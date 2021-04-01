RedFOX Labs [old] Price Reaches $0.0146 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.39 or 0.00635237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00069239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00028857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000841 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io.

