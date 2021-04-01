RedFOX Labs Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $357.63 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00280762 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00068784 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00096739 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000706 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

