reflect.finance (RFI) Price Up 39.6% Over Last 7 Days

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00001802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $10.08 million and $95,783.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00064389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.17 or 0.00331792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.88 or 0.00784575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00088999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00047855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00029116 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,464,455 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

