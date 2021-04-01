RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. 114,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,577. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.82.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

