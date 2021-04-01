Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $22.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

