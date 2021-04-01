Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.37. The stock had a trading volume of 267,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,205,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.57 and its 200 day moving average is $262.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.