Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $965,000 Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Snap-on by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,114 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,447,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,654.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,033 shares of company stock worth $9,397,547. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

