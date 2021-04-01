Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 3,000 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.87. 29,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

