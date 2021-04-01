Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 5,621 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,778,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,755,000 after purchasing an additional 381,279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,803,000 after purchasing an additional 46,816 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 469,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,513,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,318,000 after purchasing an additional 262,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.94. 465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.92 and its 200-day moving average is $144.46.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

