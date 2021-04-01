Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes $704,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 375,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 59,035 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 188,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FREL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,835. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27.

