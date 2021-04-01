Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 21,200 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 518.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $89,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KZR opened at $5.96 on Thursday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $286.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KZR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

