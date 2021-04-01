Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 7,900 Shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.48% of Clipper Realty worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Clipper Realty by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the third quarter worth $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Clipper Realty by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Clipper Realty by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLPR opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.22 million, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. Research analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

