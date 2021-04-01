Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 151,500 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.51. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $7.50.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

