Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.39% of Marine Products worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marine Products by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPX opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Marine Products Co. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $71.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

