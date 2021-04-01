Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 203,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NYSE:FBP opened at $11.26 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $207.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

