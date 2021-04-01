Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 180,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,306,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

USAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:USAT opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. USA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.15 million, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 2.10.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

